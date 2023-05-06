Creating alliances and exercising diplomacy are key elements of foreign policy, and both are essential for America to play a constructive role in making the world more peaceful and prosperous. Recent developments remind us that these policy tools can be highly successful and deserve our support.

On April 4, Finland became the 31st member nation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The Nordic democracy had long exercised a policy of neutrality in international conflicts, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine early last year pushed it over the edge. Finland shares an 832-mile border with Russia; Vladimir Putin’s aggression and expansionist rhetoric are a threat.

