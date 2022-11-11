Democracy was under threat—the wrong candidates could win more votes than their opponents in hotly contested free and fair elections.
That was the worry of progressives insisting that “democracy was on the ballot” in the midterms.
This trope, repeated endlessly on the center-left, was offered as a reason why voters of conscience should cast aside their other concerns and vote Democrat up and down the ballot.
If this argument seemed a touch self-serving—indeed functionally indistinguishable from run-of-the-mill partisan salesmanship—it’s because it was.
As it happened, there was nothing in the actual behavior of Democrats to suggest that they take their own rhetoric seriously and that they believe “Stop the Steal” stalwarts running for, and potentially winning, key races was indeed a national emergency.
If they really thought there were an existential threat to democracy, Democrats would be eager to ally with Republicans who don’t deny the 2020 election results. Of course, Democrats were trying to defeat these candidates just as assiduously as the MAGA faithful—in other words, partisanship as usual.
If Democrats believed that the pro-Trump candidates were committed to overturning our system of government, they would have tried to block them every step of the way. Instead, they often promoted exactly those candidates in the GOP primaries in the (sometimes flagrantly mistaken) belief that they’d be easier to defeat in the general.
One would think a national emergency calls for eschewing cynicism, not engaging in grotesque displays of it.
If the norms of our system were at risk, one might also think it’d be important to foster and protect them in every way possible.
Not a chance. President Joe Biden was happy to unilaterally create a massive student debt forgiveness program in a shameless exercise in imperial government, and Democrats mused openly about packing the Supreme Court and ending the filibuster to remove inconvenient checks on their power.
If election denial was itself a dire threat, progressives should have made a pariah of Stacey Abrams, who denied her loss in the Georgia gubernatorial election in 2018 and spread misinformation about alleged voter suppression in a state with a model electoral system; to the contrary, they made her a national celebrity and happily repeated her dubious claims.
If the election was about protecting democracy over and above anything else, Democrats should have set aside all their positions on hot-button issues that made Republicans reluctant to vote for them—on abortion, climate change, guns, and so on.
Naturally, they were more dug in on these issues than ever. If they had to choose between protecting democracy and advancing their pet left-wing causes, the pet left-wing causes won every time.
At the very least, if Democrats feared that MAGA candidates will try to change the 2024 election result in Congress after the fact, they should have felt some urgency to pass the Electoral Count Reform Act, which attempts to tighten up the rules to prevent such gamesmanship.
Democrats bragged about passing all sorts of bills this year, yet not the one most relevant to what they say is the foremost issue of our times. Biden promised if he received a Democratic Congress again that the first bill he’d pursue is ... a radical pro-abortion law.
In short, democracy was not on the ballot, and not even Democrats were acting like it was.
That doesn’t mean that the “Stop the Steal” candidates don’t present potential problems, or that election denial as such isn’t corrosive. But Democrats were fooling themselves if they thought they’d accept a clear Trump victory in 2024 as legitimate any more than they did in 2016.
If there were a literal referendum on democracy, it’d pass handily. As it was, though, no one was convinced to vote for down-the-line Biden-supporting progressives, with all their fevered obsessions, just because hypocritical, self-interested partisans say it’s what we owed to our republic.
Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review; opinions are his own.