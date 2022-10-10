Ads for lawyers offer clients representation on a contingency basis. What is a “contingency fee,” and is it a good deal for the client?

A contingency fee is one in which the client and lawyer agree that the lawyer’s fee will be a percentage of the proceeds of the case. No matter how much work the lawyer does on the case, the fee can never be more than the agreed percentage of any recovery. This applies whether the case settles or goes to trial (although, the percentage might be less if the case settles before trial).

Robert Kasieta

