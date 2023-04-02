“A riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it America has failed to hear? It has failed to hear that the plight of the negro poor has worsened over the last twelve or fifteen years. It has failed to hear that the promises of freedom and justice have not been met. And it has failed to hear that large segments of white society are more concerned about tranquility and the status quo than about justice and humanity.” These words were spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in 1967.

King’s words were fresh on my mind last week during our Assembly floor session where we debated a bill that would define “riot” in statute as well as provide penalties for individuals who incite and/or participate in a riot.

LaKeshia Myers

