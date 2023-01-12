Partnership and collaboration are key to getting things done. Community and stakeholder engagement have always been central to the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) mission of ensuring safe, reliable, affordable, and environmentally responsible utility services and equitable access to telecommunications and broadband services.

In 2022 especially, the PSC’s work to connect with federal, state and tribal government leaders, community advocates, and industry professionals helped us achieve major milestones.

Rebecca Cameron Valcq

Rebecca

Cameron Valcq

Tags