The Defense Department celebrates military children during the month of April. There are more than 1.6 million military children who face many challenges and unique experiences as a result of their parents’ service. While military members serve around the world, we often forget the challenges faced by their children.
Military children serve, right along with their parents and siblings. Governor Tony Evers has declared April as the Month of the Military Child in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin is home to 2,583 children of parents who are military members, 1727 of the children are school aged, 5–18 years of age.
Every community in Wisconsin is home to military members and their children. Our military members include all branches of the services, Active, Guard, and Reserve.
Some folks are unaware of the large number of military connected children in this country. On average, children will attend six to nine different schools before high school graduation. In addition to the stresses of worrying about the dangers their military parents face, these children have to face “starting over” in new communities and new schools.
Schools and communities need to be keenly aware of the barriers they present to military children and families, and turn those barriers into opportunities. Educators throughout Wisconsin are doing all they can to make the transitions as easy as possible for Military children and all children who experience frequent transitions.
The Sun Prairie Area School District recognizes the unique challenges and contributions of our military children.
Throughout the year they have numerous programs to support children, including Military children, who experience frequent transitions and challenges.
School counselors, School social workers, classroom educators, support staff, and leaders work collaboratively to create safe, welcoming environments where all children can thrive.
We encourage folks to join us and “Purple Up” during the month of April, particularly on April 19, Purple Up Day! Purple blends the colors of all of the military branches students represent.
Weiss, a Sun Prairie Area School District staffer, has served as Wisconsin Commissioner for the Interstate Compact for Equal Educational Opportunities for Military Children since being appointed by Tony Evers in 2010. She was featured in the 2021 “We Shall Not Forget” veterans publication in the Sun Prairie Star.