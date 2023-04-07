Month of the Military Child (2019)

Sun Prairie School Board members and key district staffers on Monday, April 8, 2019 posed with military family members in honor of a board proclamation of April as the Month of the Military Child.

The Defense Department celebrates military children during the month of April. There are more than 1.6 million military children who face many challenges and unique experiences as a result of their parents’ service. While military members serve around the world, we often forget the challenges faced by their children.

Military children serve, right along with their parents and siblings. Governor Tony Evers has declared April as the Month of the Military Child in Wisconsin.

Weiss, a Sun Prairie Area School District staffer, has served as Wisconsin Commissioner for the Interstate Compact for Equal Educational Opportunities for Military Children since being appointed by Tony Evers in 2010. She was featured in the 2021 “We Shall Not Forget” veterans publication in the Sun Prairie Star.

