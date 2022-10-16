As Conservationist with Groundswell Conservancy, a community-based nonprofit with a mission of protecting special places forever in and around Dane County, I have the privilege of being outside a lot.

From planting native tallgrass prairie to restoring oak savanna habitat, I have so many opportunities to witness nature at its best. This precious time outside allows me to connect with nature in a special way and I’d like to share some of my experiences as well as encourage you to get outside, create your own connections with nature now, and ask questions!