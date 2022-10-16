As Conservationist with Groundswell Conservancy, a community-based nonprofit with a mission of protecting special places forever in and around Dane County, I have the privilege of being outside a lot.
From planting native tallgrass prairie to restoring oak savanna habitat, I have so many opportunities to witness nature at its best. This precious time outside allows me to connect with nature in a special way and I’d like to share some of my experiences as well as encourage you to get outside, create your own connections with nature now, and ask questions!
What inspires me the most when I’m outside is living in the now and being present. Nothing beats soaking up your surroundings and truly being in the moment. Even if it’s just for a minute or two, try doing this the next time you’re outside.
Unless you get stung by a bee in those two minutes, you’ll likely not regret it! While you’re out and if you are able, make note of what you see, hear, smell, taste, and/or feel. You do not have to correctly identify everything you encounter (unless you plan on eating it). Just enjoy it for what it is and try to notice something about it that you’ve never noticed before.
While I’m here, I’d love to help with any questions you might have.
Is there a large yellow and black butterfly that you’ve been seeing a lot lately but just cannot identify it? Have you been noticing small bird nests in trees around your neighborhood?
What about that beautiful purple flower that you saw yesterday blooming on the edge of a shady woodland? Send me your photos/questions at the email below and I’d love to try and answer them in the next column! Here are a few of my own recent observations to help kick-start the conversation!
While collecting prairie seed out at Patrick Marsh with my monthly outdoor volunteers, we stumbled upon this horrendous-looking thing sprouting up from the ground. My initial response was laughter. I've seen a lot of interesting things in nature, but this one had me simultaneously disgusted and cracking up. I figured it was some sort of fungus, but had no idea which kind. Without hesitation, I immediately did some research.
This unfortunate fungus is commonly referred to as elegant stinkhorn or devil's dipstick. While both names are arguably hilarious, what's not hilarious is the foul smell this fungus emits through the brown slime near the top.
The smell is often compared to rotting meat and is filled with spores. The slime attracts insects which land on the spores and then carry them off. Better them than me!
Finally, I'll leave you with this wonderful praying mantis I found the other day. If you're anything like me, you may have gone most of your life without ever seeing one of these large insects.
This year has been different. For some reason, I have found three of these over the last two weeks and all three have been exceptionally friendly as well as photogenic. I also learned that a praying mantis will wobble back and forth to help blend in with surrounding vegetation that is blowing in the breeze.
However you experience the outdoors, be it physical, virtual, spiritual, or anything in between, I encourage you to do it! While you’re at it, send me your nature questions/photos at NatureNow@groundswellconservancy.org and I would love to try to answer them in the next column!