Politicians are motivated by many things, among them power, fame, idealism, greed — and fear.

The last of these is not to be underestimated. It is a powerful, gut-level force that can strike the most loquacious politicians dumb and make the most attention-hungry suddenly shy. It can cause officeholders or candidates to reverse field on a long-held position almost instantaneously and abase themselves however seems necessary to get to safety.

Rich Lowry (2018)

Lowry

Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review; opinions are his own.

