The desire for open and transparent government is not only a value shared by Americans of various political backgrounds but also a fundamental hallmark in the American way of life.
One way citizens can maintain oversight is the ability to access and review government records. But a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court decision could tip the balance away from the public by raising the costs to get public records.
Historically, Wisconsin’s public records law was interpreted to look favorably on the public records requester as a participant in creating a more transparent and honest government.
And a key feature of this framework was the ability to recoup attorney fees when a records holder released records after getting sued. This is critical because attorneys will often take these cases on what is called a “contingency fee” agreement – wherein the client won’t have to pay the full bill of litigation because the attorney will instead get paid at the end from the fee recovery.
But a recent Supreme Court of Wisconsin decision, Friends of Frame Park O.A. v. City of Waukesha, injected new uncertainty into whether our state’s public records law allows a litigant to recover attorney fees in the event the government actor releases records after a lawsuit is filed but before a judge makes a final decision.
The Frame Park opinion, issued in July, contained a clear majority on just one paragraph. In that paragraph, a majority of the court stated: “to “prevail[] in whole or in substantial part” means the party must obtain a “judicially sanctioned change in the parties’ legal relationship.”
Under the pre-Frame Park understanding of the law, if a record-requester filed a lawsuit, and then the government entity voluntarily released records, the individual could still try and request their attorney fees – the argument being that they had “prevailed” in getting their records.
However, in Frame Park, the Supreme Court determined the statute requires a judicially sanctioned change in the parties’ legal relationship – which may not be possible in situations where after a lawsuit is filed a government entity voluntarily releases the records. This is because the release of the records may “moot” the lawsuit.
This is bad news for enforcement of the public records law. Record requesters now face a choice when they are dealing with a potential violation of the public records law: proceed with a lawsuit that they may have to foot the entire bill for or do nothing and allow the potential violation of the law to stand.
The result will almost certainly be fewer public records lawsuits and more violations of the law.
But there are solutions. The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) released a new policy report urging the Wisconsin state legislature to act and provided three possible remedies that would ensure that state law clearly defines what it means for a litigant in a public records dispute to “prevail.”
In each case, the solutions allow individuals to recover attorney fees even if the government actor voluntarily releases the records after a suit was filed.
The public is best served when government is open and transparent. Government is most open and most transparent when there is robust public oversight.
Frame Park demonstrated that Wisconsin public records laws need some additional clarity, and that the Legislature act to protect the rights of Wisconsinites to access and review public records.
Lucas Vebber is deputy counsel at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL). Samantha Dorning is a Bradley Foundation Legal Fellow at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty. They are the authors of Broken Records: A Call for Legislative Reform in Wisconsin Public Records Law.