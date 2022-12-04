The people of Wisconsin have made their voices resoundingly clear. Wisconsinites overwhelmingly support progressive, pragmatic, and common-sense policies that make our communities safer, individuals healthier, and people more prosperous.

Regardless of constituency, legislators continue to hear that we must do more to ensure that all people have access to clean air and safe water, that people can live free from gun violence, that the color of a person’s skin does not dictate their ability to achieve their dreams, that a person’s access to healthcare and prescription medicine is not determined by their ZIP Code or gender, and that our voting rights and our democracy are defended.

Melissa Agard (2022)

Melissa Agard