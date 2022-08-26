The University of Wisconsin System has taken a big step toward helping more low- and moderate-income students attain a bachelor’s degree. The new Wisconsin Tuition Promise will ensure that qualified students can attend any university within the UW System tuition free.

The new program will assist an estimated 8,000 students when fully operational and will go a long way toward reversing a troubling trend – fewer and fewer UW students come from low- and moderate-income families – and a long way toward developing talent that will move our state forward.

Debbie Ford

