May marks National Small Business Month, and it is a great time to recognize the individuals who have taken risks to pursue their dream of owning their own business.

Small businesses and entrepreneurs have contributed to the state's economic growth and helped shape Wisconsin's culture and community. From the Main Street stores where the owners know your name in small towns to the farmers who are feeding our nation, the Badger State's 462,000 small businesses are leaving their impact on our state.

Brian Dake

