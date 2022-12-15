The upcoming state budget cycle starting in July is on track to continue a recent trend of ever-larger state budget surpluses, creating an unprecedented opportunity to boost government services with additional spending, reduce taxes, or both.

But elected officials must factor in how rampant inflation is increasing the cost to maintain existing service levels, the risk of recession, and mounting needs at the local level. Of course, there is also the fact that recent projections have missed the mark and could do so again.

Wisconsin Policy Forum