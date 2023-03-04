Only in 21st-century America can you call yourself the “proud daughter of Indian immigrants” and get accused of whitewashing your background.

For the left, the verdict is in and has been for a long time — Nikki Haley is not Indian American enough.

Rich Lowry (2018)

Lowry
Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley

Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review; opinions are his own.

Tags