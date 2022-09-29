  • WPPI Energy

WPPI President and CEO Mike Peters summarizes his recent “State of WPPI Energy” remarks in this video.

As Sun Prairie Utilities’ wholesale power supplier, WPPI Energy is accountable to your community, and I am responsible to report to you on how our joint action agency is faring.

It’s an extraordinary time for our membership and for the electric utility industry overall. The ways we produce and use energy are changing, and WPPI member utilities are helping lead the transition.