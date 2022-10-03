Tim Michels

Brownsville native and businessman Tim Michels announced his campaign for Wisconsin governor on Monday, April 25.

 Contributed

GOP gubernatorial hopeful Tim Michels has pumped another $5 million into his governor campaign over 37 days, bringing his personal commitment to the race to $15.7 million, according to a WisPolitics.com check of the latest campaign finance reports.

Michels, a construction executive, reported $5.4 million in receipts between July 26-Aug. 31. He also spent $4.4 million and had under $1.2 million in the bank.

Michels’ money strategy questioned