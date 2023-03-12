We Americans live in a representative democracy. That’s a fundamental feature of public life in the United States, a part of who we are as a people.

We elect leaders to make decisions on our behalf.It’s been a year since Russia launched its brutal invasion of Ukraine, and a lot has happened in that time. Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war has caused unspeakable destruction and suffering. At the same time, Ukrainians have inspired the world with their brave resistance.

Lee Hamilton

Hamilton

Tags