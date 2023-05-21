I’ve been a resident of Wisconsin my entire life, having grown up outside of Wausau. It was clear to me as a businessman in the private sector — but is even more apparent to me now after a year in my current job — that the UW System is Wisconsin’s largest talent magnet and economic driver.

That’s why I took this role. Developing talent is key to Wisconsin’s future.

Jay Rothman

Jay Rothman

Awarding nearly 37,000 degrees annually, the UW System is Wisconsin’s talent pipeline, providing a 23-to-1 return on state investment. UW System universities also contribute to the richness of Wisconsin’s culture and economy with groundbreaking research, new companies and patents; learn more online at https://www.wisconsin.edu/.

Tags