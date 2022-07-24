Man mountain biking in fall season

Wisconsin is one of only two states with no funding mechanism (like a tax) to support the DNR’s maintenance needs. DNR-owned facilities have millions of dollars of deferred maintenance and have to rely on camping fees, trail passes, and hunting licenses to generate revenue.

 Metro Creative Connection

Wisconsin is now sitting at number 29 in the League of American Bicyclists most recent Bicycle Friendly States Rankings. Once ranked number two in the Nation, Wisconsin enjoyed a place in the top ten until 2017, after we became the only state in the country to repeal our Complete Streets policy.

This Ranking is a call to action for states to invest in bicycling infrastructure and bicycle-friendly legislation. Unfortunately, for the last half-decade, our state hasn’t done enough.

