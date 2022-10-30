It’s good to be the king, as a popular song has it in China these days. It’s good to be Xi Jinping.

Xi was just chosen to lead the nation for a third consecutive five-year term. That’s not entirely unprecedented: Mao Zedong led the People’s Republic of China from 1949 to 1976. But it is a break from recent tradition, in which China’s leaders have stepped down after two terms.

China Party Congress

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves at an event to introduce new members of the Politburo Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Lee Hamilton

Hamilton