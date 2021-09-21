The Sun Prairie Parks Friends Inc., in coordination with the City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, is conducting a community build playground project at Grandview Park on Friday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Oct. 2 -- and they need the public’s help.
Volunteer opportunities are available to provide labor to help complete a project and save the City of Sun Prairie valuable capital improvement funds, allowing the city to put more money into this project to get a higher quality park for everyone to enjoy for generations.
The Parks Friends are asking for volunteers on Oct. 1 to be older than age 18 years old to complete the playground project from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. And, in case you still think there’s no such thing as a free lunch, volunteers will receive lunch for their efforts on Oct. 1.
Volunteers on Oct. 2 may be any age because they will be helping with surface improvements and landscaping in the park from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Those assisting on Oct. 2 will get a light breakfast snack for their work to spread playground surfacing mulch, planting trees and restoring the Grandview Park site.
Interested community member can sign up at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c44aeae29a2fbc52-grandview. If you need more information about the Sun Prairie Parks Friends, check out www.parksfriends.org.
We think getting involved in Sun Prairie’s parks projects gives the parks community buy-in and leads to both neighborhood and community pride.
We also think that restored and new parks areas are among the many reasons people choose to move to a community, and, especially, a neighborhood. After all, how likely is it that parents with small children will want to rent or buy a home in a neighborhood where kids can’t play in a safe space or on safe playground equipment?
We think the community’s response to past Sun Prairie Parks Friends park beautification efforts will continue with this and future playground construction projects.
It’s the true community approach to an important project: If everyone does a little, nobody has to do a lot.