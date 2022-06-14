Tuesday, June 14 is Flag Day in the United States. Flag Day is almost as old as the country: it’s celebrated annually on June 14 to commemorate the adoption of the U.S. flag on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.
The flag is an important symbol in the U.S., signifying national pride and reminding all of those in the military who protect our country and its freedoms.
While there are some who will observe Flag Day, the American Legion Auxiliary has provided information from the U.S. Flag Code about raising and displaying the flag correctly:
• When hoisting or lowering the flag, salute or place a hand over your heart.
• The flag should not be displayed on rainy days, unless it is an all-purpose flag.
• When lowered, the flag should never touch anything beneath it.
The American Legion Auxiliary also says a flag can be washed or dry-cleaned (depending on the flag’s material); and that flags should be properly destroyed through ceremonies (such as those hosted by most American Legion or VFW Posts) or donated to boxes like the one at VFW Post 9362, which is located at 349 S. Walker Way, so that they can be properly disposed of.
More Legion Auxiliary flag etiquette: When used on a speaker’s platform, the flag, if displayed flat, should be displayed above and behind the speaker. When displayed from a staff in a church, public auditorium or meeting place, the flag should hold the position of superior prominence, in advance of the audience, and in the position of honor at the clergyman’s or speaker’s right as he faces the audience.
According to the American Legion Auxiliary, prior to the Flag Code changes in 1976, the display procedure was somewhat different. Now the staffed flag should always be placed to the right of the speaker (observer’s left) without regard to a platform or floor level.
We hope on Flag Day June 14, you take time to show your patriotism, strength, and support for the veteran community by flying the U.S. flag correctly.