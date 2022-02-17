During the first week of January, the Department of Safety and Professional Services announced a grant program in which grants of up to $25,000 are provided to help local fire departments and school partners establish training courses geared toward high school junior and seniors.
The Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Company has a youth firefighter training program in partnership with the Sun Prairie Area School District and Madison College that allows students to meet high school graduation requirements while they earn firefighter certification. Graduates have gone on to paid and volunteer service with Sun Prairie and other area fire departments, including Madison.
But you don’t have to be a youth firefighter to be involved in the community, because there are plenty of opportunities for adults and youth to get involved in the community. Consider these two possibilities:
Sun Prairie Library BoardThe Sun Prairie Public Library has a new and exciting opportunity for high school students 16 or older to serve as student trustee advisory members to the Sun Prairie Public Library Board.
The deadline to apply is May 2. More information, including the position description and application can be found online at www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/library-board.
Sun Prairie Youth and Families CommissionThe Youth and Families Commission is recruiting an adult member to join the commission.
The mission of the Sun Prairie Youth and Families Commission is to enhance the quality of life for the residents of the Sun Prairie School District. The Youth and Families Commission seeks to promote healthy behaviors, lifestyles, and the community conditions that empower people to be self-sustaining, contributing members of their families, schools, workplaces and the community.
Past efforts of the Youth and Families Commission include Community Schools, the Anti-Bullying Action Plan, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee.
Adults interested in applying can apply online at: https://cityofsunprairie.com/getinvolved. For more information, visit: https://cityofsunprairie.com/420/Youth-Families-Commission or email Youth and Families Chair Mary Ellen Havel-Lang at spyfc@charter.net.
Individuals of all ages may become involved on various City of Sun Prairie boards, commissions and committees by applying for an appointment to the board, committee or commission that interests them the most.
Besides basic information, an online form available on the city’s website asks for the desired governmental body where the applicant wishes to be appointed, past civic activity, education, experience and other qualifications to be appointed.
Interested individuals should fill out the form on the City of Sun Prairie’s website at https://cityofsunprairie.com/FormCenter/Administration-17/Application-to-Commissions-Committees-Bo-87