Anyone wondering about the importance of Sunshine Week, March 13-19, need only look as far as the Quadren Wilson investigation for the importance of transparency.
Sunshine Week is a non-partisan, non-profit national initiative established in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors — now known as the News Leaders Association. Sunshine Week is intended to promote a dialogue about the importance of open government and freedom of information. Past Sunshine Week participants have included news media, civic groups, libraries, nonprofit organizations, schools and individuals concerned about the public’s right to know.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi made pointed remarks about the need for transparency in the case — but was repeating what both Wilson’s family and his attorney have been asking for since Wilson was arrested Feb. 3 by more than a dozen Dane County Sheriff’s deputies and Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) agents in the American Center development. They caught him by trapping the vehicle he was driving in between two larger vehicles, including one that damaged his vehicle so he could not drive away from the scene of the arrest.
Wilson was charged nearly a week later with a 10-month-old drug-related charge and held on a probation violation, but without any acknowledgment that the unarmed Wilson had been shot at least five times by DCI agents (Sheriff Kalvin Barrett insisted no shots were fired by deputies).
“This has not been a transparent process. Many questions about this case remain unanswered, such as what happened and why—why such a massive law enforcement presence and such an apparently violent arrest,” Parisi said in a Feb. 21 statement. “And, if there was no weapon, what prompted law enforcement officers to shoot so many times? Unfortunately, the manner in which the most recent information was shared—dropping a press release at the end of the day on Friday—did not provide the news media or the community an opportunity to have some fairly basic questions asked or answered, nor did it instill a sense of confidence in the process.”
The most important part of Parisi’s statement is here: “We all know what’s at stake here and how important it is that law enforcement leadership be transparent and upfront with the community. The absence of transparency leaves us only with conjecture, and that’s not good for anyone.”
Barrett subsequently released a statement saying his department could not compromise the investigation. But based on the charges alleged, it certainly seems like there is little — if any — reason to substantiate the violent method for his apprehension, not to mention the potential for loss of life by witnesses or bystanders.
Let’s shift the world focus to the other side of the globe, where Russian dictator Vladimir Putin marched Russian troops into the Ukraine, captured the former Chernobyl contaminated nuclear reactor site and worried environmental experts around the world with the prospect of releasing nuclear material into the environment.
What is happening with these sites? Global environmental advocates — not to mention Europeans and the public traveling to eastern Europe — have a right to know whether the air they are breathing has nuclear fallout in it, or is safe to breathe.
In both cases, transparency is definitely what is needed.
That’s why freedom of the press events like Sunshine Week note the importance of government accountability and the First Amendment.
We hope the press shines plenty of light on the motivation behind these newsworthy events and tells the whole story behind them because — as Sunshine Week participants are fond of repeating each year — the public has a right to know.