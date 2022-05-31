Memorial Day weekend officially starts the summer driving season — and state officials, as well as local law enforcement — want you to arrive safely at your destination and return the same way.
To ensure that happens, Wisconsin law enforcement agencies — including the Sun Prairie Police Department — are conducting the Click It or Ticket campaign.
Click It or Ticket is aimed at people who not only do not wear their seat belts on a regular basis, but also try to fake out officers and pull their seat belts on at the last minute.
In 2017 (the most recent year statistics are available), according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the use of seat belts in passenger vehicles saved an estimated 15,000 lives of vehicle occupants.
The Click It or Ticket campaign — which runs through Sunday, June 5 — focuses on safety education, strong laws, and law enforcement officers saving lives. That’s significant in a state where 89% of drivers wear seat belts.
But driving safely includes more than just buckling up. Keep in mind these assembled tips from NHTSA for driving safely, arriving alive and returning the same way from your summer destinations:
• Do the check-up. While you may think this refers to the driver, it’s actually the vehicle that should get the once-over. Maintenance such as tune-ups, oil changes, battery checks, and tire rotations help prevent breakdowns.
If your vehicle has been serviced according to the manufacturer’s recommendations, it should be OK for summer travel.
• AAA suggests comparing gas prices with the free AAA Mobile or other fuel apps on your phone. Filling stations near airports and attractions often have the highest prices, but a fuel app can help you calculate how much you can expect to spend on gasoline during your trip.
• Snooze before your trip. Get at least eight hours of sleep before starting your journey to avoid fatigue. Be sure to schedule the trip to allow for frequent breaks.
Stopping for food or beverages, taking time to pull over at a rest stop just to stretch your legs, staying overnight at a motel or local bed-and-breakfast, and sharing the driving are all ways to avoid driver fatigue.
AAA suggests drivers can reduce food costs by packing snacks and water. But if you do decide to stop, AAA suggests using customer loyalty programs, which provide discounted rates on hotels, dining, even gasoline.
• Watch out! Warmer weather attracts different types of roadway users, including motorcyclists, bicyclists, pedestrians and — let’s not forget in this part of the country — deer.
Learning how to spot them, and safely navigating the road with them, will be key to safety this summer.
• Buckle up, buttercup, and slow down. In 2019, speeding killed 9,478 people, according to NHTSA. A total of 47% of speeding drivers in fatal crashes were not wearing seat belts. Of drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2019, 31% were men ages 15-20 years of age who were speeding. AAA suggests leaving early for your destination to avoid traffic congestion and more time on the road.
• Avoid distracted driving. The focus of any driver should be driving. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds drivers that state law prohibits drivers from using a handheld mobile device in Wisconsin work zones except for emergencies.
Fines start at $40. WisDOT safety officials note that higher traffic volumes and speeds often generate more traffic-related deaths and injuries.
That’s true nationally, too: nearly 80 percent of crashes and 65 percent of near-crashes involve some form of driver distraction — whether it is cell phone use, texting, eating, drinking, talking with passengers and using in-vehicle technologies, according to NHTSA, which said that distracted driving claimed 3,142 lives in 2020.
• Use common sense. Most of these tips will do no good if you are not using common sense and reasoning capability.
Following these tips will help you arrive alive at your destination and keep the roads safer for everyone to travel this summer.