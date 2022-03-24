It rarely happens to the benefit of all involved, but in this case we’re glad it did.
No, we’re not discussing the latest Green Bay Packers trade, or even both political parties agreeing on the same issue.
In this case, the subject is cooperation between the City of Sun Prairie and the Sun Prairie Area School District.
The City of Sun Prairie bought property from the Sun Prairie Area School District — for $1.
The land is being used by the city to help widen a turn lane to serve the new Sun Prairie West High School.
In April 2019, SPASD voters approved the construction of a second comprehensive high school and supporting facilities on district-owned land on the west side of Sun Prairie. As part of the development of the property, the district worked with the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Division to plan the use of the property according to all building codes and regulations.
A Traffic Impact Analysis was required to study the effect of the traffic caused by the West High School on the adjacent roadways. The district hired Traffic Analysis and Design Inc. to complete the TIA for the district.
The study needed approval and adoption by both the City of Sun Prairie and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The initial TIA showed that roadway improvements would be needed at Highway 19 and Grand Avenue as well as at Blue Heron and Grand.
The TIA was re-evaluated when the secondary school boundaries were adopted and was found to still be accurate. As a result of the study, the district entered into an agreement with the city that requires the district to fund all TIA improvements needed at the previously listed intersections.
As part of the same agreement, the city will fund improvements already identified as needed in the TIA at Highway 19 and Grand Avenue.
And the city agreed to buy the property — valued at more than $1 — for a dollar.
Like the recent, jointly owned city-school district employee health clinic, we hope these kinds of projects continue. Why? They benefit taxpayers in both jurisdictions because they not only show a spirit of cooperation between the two largest taxing jurisdictions on your tax bill, but it’s also less expensive.
Some costs and fees between the two entities have been waived and reduced in the past, but not always. The city, for example, is paying American Transmission Co. more than $300,000 to move utility lines and poles on the west side of Sun Prairie because of the new Sun Prairie West High School.
Both the city and school district have expenses to cover, so we understand charging a nominal amount for services rendered makes sense, but we hope more low-cost intergovernmental cooperation takes place between these two entities as the opportunities present themselves.