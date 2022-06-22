This year, the Sound of Sun Prairie Marching Band celebrates a half-century of existence.
In a world where some kids would rather watch or play video games instead of doing the hard work to perform each day, the Sound of Sun Prairie has a special place in Sun Prairie’s history.
Establishing a tradition of marching band excellence is difficult. For many years, the Sound toiled under relative anonymity, building its brand as a marching band worthy of trophies, titles and high scores.
That tradition didn’t occur by accident. Leadership over the years from Bernie Powers, Ken Paris, Steve Sveum, Chris Gleason, Ann Sederquist, Ian Melrose, Mark Davidson, and now Matt McVeigh has helped continue the tradition of Sun Prairie’s marching bands stretching back into the 1970s.
As the Sun Prairie Area School District prepares to open its second high school, the Sound moves into an uncertain future. Years have passed since the days of a Flags of Freedom Parade in June with streets full of fans and almost a dozen marching bands in either parade or field show competition.
Now, the Sound is preparing to enter competition in Drums on Parade, which is scheduled to take place again in Sun Prairie on Saturday, July 2 inside the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
When the Sound performed in the exhibition class during its own Flags of Freedom Field Show back in the day, someone among the home spectators would lead the cheer at Ashley Field. Longtime Sun Prairie residents know it.
The parent would say, “1-2-3 . . .” and the crowd would finish, “LOVE THAT SOUND!”
We hope the Sound continues for another 50 years, it decides to revive Flags of Freedom as a Sun Prairie event and spectators can once again sit in the stands — this time inside Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field — and all shout “LOVE THAT SOUND” many more times.