“We do not have government by the majority,” former president Thomas Jefferson once said. “We have government by the majority who participate.”
“The best argument against democracy,” British prime minister Winston Churchill once said, “is a five-minute conversation with the average voter.”
There are many perspectives about voting, but few of them will downplay the importance of voting.
“[T]he vote is the most powerful instrument ever devised by man for breaking down injustice and destroying the terrible walls which imprison men,” former President Lyndon Baines Johnson once said, “because they are different from other men.”
Last week’s Sun Prairie School Board election vote totals were proof that individual votes do actually count.
Just nine votes separated the fourth-place finisher, Lisa Goldsberry, from third-place finisher, Steve Schroeder, in preliminary vote totals. A recount will determine the final winner.
There are many other examples of how close vote totals came down to a few dozen or even a handful of votes.
The George W. Bush-Al Gore contest in 2000 is perhaps the most recent national example where the popular vote totals in Florida determined the outcome of the entire presidential election, then became mired in challenges, hanging chads and ultimately a US Supreme Court ruling to determine the winner, Bush.
Imagine if more than 19.5% of registered voters in the City of Sun Prairie had cast their ballots in the April 5 election. Most certainly, a recount would not be needed.
Voters in the Marshall School District also had their referendum succeed by nine votes — perhaps the smallest vote margin of success among area referenda in recent memory, but also an indication of the divisiveness the issue caused. Imagine the outcome if one side or the other had turned out more of its supporters?
Their referendum vote total of 680 voters casting ballots in the Village of Marshall is substantially smaller than the village’s population. What might have happened if more than 680 voters had cared to cast ballots in the village?
Town of Medina voters also expressed their voice against approving a new town hall on April 5, when “no” voters out-tallied “yes” voters by 70 in an election that saw 502 votes cast.
Voters who cast ballots in the previously listed elections had their voices heard because their votes were counted.
It’s a system created with foresight by the founders of the country. Their intent that the people have a voice in their own government came from years of struggling against an imperial system in Great Britain and wanting to find a system of government that required votes from the public.
“Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote,” remarked former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, “except the American people themselves — and the only way they could do this is by not voting.”