For whatever reason, you really wanted to sign up to participate in the Sun Prairie Parks Friends Earth Day clean-up of Sun Prairie’s parks, you haven’t done it yet.
It’s a pretty ambitious goal: clean up all of Sun Prairie’s parks on a single day over three hours with volunteers.
Many groups have already signed up: The YMCA of Sun Prairie, SEWA USA, Optimist Club of Sun Prairie, Lions Club of Sun Prairie, SP Moves, Cub Scouts Pack 143, Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, The Friends of the Sun Prairie Library, The Sun Prairie Community Gardens, The Sun Prairie Media Center, The Sun Prairie Dream Park Board, as well as the Sun Prairie Parks Friends.
And according to Sun Prairie Parks Friends President Jonathan Stevens, many volunteers are still needed for the event scheduled to occur on Saturday April 23, 2022 from 9 a.m. until noon.
But if you’ve waited this long, you’re in luck. If you need additional motivation, you could do it for the free beer or soda that Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen is offering: A voucher for a free pint to all volunteers who participate.
The event will commence with a kickoff at Sheehan Park West at 9 a.m. on Saturday April 23. After a brief welcome, instructions, and distribution of collection bags, volunteers will disperse across the city to conduct a clean sweep of the park(s) that they signed up for.