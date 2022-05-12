During last week’s Sun Prairie City Council meeting, Mayor Paul Esser presented a proclamation to Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes honoring Peace Officers Memorial Day, which this year falls on Sunday, May 15.
The proclamation states that Congress has designated May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week in which it falls as National Police Week; and that it is important “all citizens know and understand the role, duties and responsibilities of their police department, and that members of our police department recognize their duty to serve and protect the people of our community.” You can see the presentation of the Peace Officers/Police Week Proclamation in the Videos section of our website at sunprairiestar.com or with the electronic version of this editorial.
Although the community of Sun Prairie has traditionally supported its men and women in blue, the actual definition of peace officer extends beyond that to include public-sector employees whose duties primarily involve the enforcement of laws. They include police officers, sheriffs, mayors and many more.
The observance has been in place for more than 50 years: President John F. Kennedy signed the bill, commemorating Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15 annually, into law on Oct. 1, 1962 exactly a year after it was authorized by Congress. In 1994, President Bill Clinton directed, through Public Law 103-322, that the United States flag be flown at half-staff on May 15 to honor the day.
We did not want the upcoming observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day to go without some attention, and for individuals to know about the expanded definition. If you are so moved, please lower the flag at your home to half staff on May 15, light a candle for the brave peace officers who have been injured or killed in the line of duty, or support a charity that backs peace officers and supports the families of officers killed in the line of duty.
But most importantly, let’s celebrate peace officers on Sunday.