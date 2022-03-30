The sublime has officially met the ridiculous, shaken hands, and now both have slapped Dane County taxpayers in the face.
Dane County Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner wants to eliminate the Pledge of Allegiance from county board meetings, claiming the recitation is divisive.
She proposed removing the pledge as well as the word “prayer” from the board rules, which are currently undergoing a biannual redraft.
The Dane County Board’s Executive Committee considered Wegleitner’s proposal at a meeting Thursday, March 24, although newly-elected supervisors will have the final say after the April 5 election. Her proposal has already drawn criticism from Sun Prairie area Supervisor Jeff Weigand, who said he was “amazed” by the proposal and urged his constituents to oppose the effort.
In a statement Monday night March 21, Weigand urged supporters to email the board to oppose removing the Pledge from meetings: “Please stand with me in opposing these changes. Please e-mail the county board and urge them to oppose the Weigleitner changes to remove prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance from the Dane County Board meetings. E-mail the County Board at: county_board_recipients@countyofdane.com.”
Imagine if the Dane County Board of Supervisors spent half the energy this issue will take to decide at a future county board meeting to solve real problems facing Dane County.
Instead of virtue signaling (a favorite pastime among the left-leaning, Model United Nations crowd on the county board), supervisors could actually address serious issues facing this county, such as:
• Increased crime. By most accounts, vehicle thefts by juveniles in the county are way up. Most of them simply get a slap on the wrist (if they are caught before crashing their stolen cars and endangering other peoples’ lives) when apprehended and are back on the street to continue their life-endangering thefts.
If only Wegleitner and her divisive friends on the board cared about this issue as much as censoring the Pledge of Allegiance and opening prayer, those vehicle theft incidents would drop in half, if not by two-thirds.
• Motor vehicle deaths. Dane County is experiencing an unprecedented number of fatalities from motor vehicle crashes involving both speeding and alcohol or drug use, according to Sgt. Matt Meyer, Dane County Sheriff’s Office and co-chair for the county’s Traffic Safety Commission.
A summary at a recent TSC quarterly meeting showed that during the fourth quarter of 2021, two of every three fatalities on Dane County roads resulted from crashes where both were a factor.
Sgt. Jason Lefeber of the Sun Prairie Police Department said from October to December 2021, 10 deaths resulted from six fatal crashes in the cities of Madison, Sun Prairie and Middleton and towns of Montrose and Dunkirk. Lefeber said six of the deaths occurred in crashes that involved both speeding and alcohol and/or drug use.
This continues a trend, Meyer said.
“During all of 2021, we saw seven fatal crashes resulting in 11 deaths that involved both speeding and alcohol or drug use,” Meyer added. “This is an increase of over 40 percent from averages in the past five years.”
Those are real statistics — which we think resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic — whose totals will only be reduced through increased enforcement and intervention. County officials — especially county supervisors — need to devote substantial financial resources to this problem before it gets worse.
Instead, supervisors are spending time making statements about how the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer are divisive.
• Jail overcrowding issues. While the board continues to kick the can down the road to fix the jail overcrowding issue permanently, yet another sheriff in a line of at least three — this time, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett — is left to remind the county board that the State of Wisconsin has told the county the jail is unsafe for inmates and staff. It’s a warning that has been repeated by at least three other sheriffs: Rick Raemisch, Gary Hamblin and Dave Mahoney.
We hope the State of Wisconsin gets fed up waiting for the county board to virtue signal on some other ridiculous issue. We hope the state takes the county to court and a judge not only fines the county for each day a safe jail solution is not in place, but also orders the current jail closed.
This will force the county to pay millions to transport prisoners around the state, lay off jail staff, and pay exorbitant fines.
Maybe enough taxpayers will sit up and take notice about the amount of money the county would be fined to elect a majority of supervisors who want to responsibly complete the business of the county — instead of playing Model UN.
Wegleitner said she looked into which area governmental bodies recite the Pledge at the start of meetings and found an inconsistency to whether it was done. Municipalities that don’t have the pledge on their agendas include Madison (of course) and Waunakee.
Her claim that local government bodies don’t recite the pledge doesn’t hold water here in Sun Prairie. The Sun Prairie City Council has recited the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of every meeting dating back more than three decades — and possibly dating back to the founding of the community as a village in the 1800s.
Some things are done for tradition, honor and virtue — to demonstrate to the citizens that politicians represent that the values this country were founded on still mean something. The Pledge of Allegiance is not divisive — it is and always has been a statement of liberty, as well as how those liberties are tied to a divine right:
“I pledge allegiance to the flag, of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands — one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
We’d like to know which statement offends Wegleitner and her divisive views: The republic? God? Liberty? Justice?
The last time we checked, those are all reasons why the diverse population she refers to are coming to this country. They want to live free, to practice freedom of religion and express themselves without repression — or some random politician taking away the ability to profess support for those rights.
Please join Supervisor Jeff Weigand and send an email message in opposition to Wegleitner’s ridiculous effort, and tell board members to start spending time on the real issues impacting quality of life here — at county_board_recipients@countyofdane.com.