Let’s face it: we write about a lot of important subjects on the pages of this newspaper. Which is why Administrative Professionals Day deserves its place in the sun on Wednesday, April 27th.
Initially called National Secretaries Day in 1952, the seven decades since then have evolved the job and the corresponding observance.
For one thing, administrative professionals now reflect evolving administrative titles and responsibilities in the modern work place — they are no longer secretaries.
While its name has changed, at the same time, the purpose of Administrative Professionals Day is the same as it has always been: to recognize and celebrate the valued contributions of committed administrative professionals. Some companies even observe Administrative Professionals Week to acknowledge the office’s invaluable administrative staff for an entire five-day work week.
Evolution hasn’t been easy, especially during the past two years. Hybrid and remote teams of workers make acknowledging the efforts of any support staffers more important than ever — thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But even in remote teams, many administrative professionals remain instrumental to the success of their businesses by providing support and undertaking new challenges while helping their fellow employees remain productive.
Supervisors and company presidents considering ways to thank administrative staffers should consider a number of ways to recognize them — from a special lunch all the way up to providing professional development such as memberships in professional organizations or additional training to help them hone their skills and make them more valuable as team members.
We’ll leave that up to greater minds to consider. But we also hope that everyone pauses on Wednesday, April 27 to observe Administrative Professionals Day.