What is good for Suffolk County, Mass., and the Caribbean island of Montserrat ought to also be good for the United States, where 30.4 million Americans who claim Irish heritage — second only to German heritage (43 million).
Suffolk County and Montserrat both have national holidays each year on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, which this year falls on a Thursday. In Suffolk County, for example, in 1941, then-governor Leverett Saltonstall signed a bill in green ink proclaiming March 17 a legal holiday – officially in recognition of Evacuation Day, the day the British evacuated Boston in 1776. In reality, though, municipal offices and schools in the Suffolk County communities of
Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop are all closed for the holiday — making the holiday declaration something of a no-brainer.
In Ireland, March 17 is a public holiday, with schools, and offices closed for a day of celebration. In Ireland on St. Patrick’s Day, people traditionally wear a small bunch of shamrocks on their jackets or caps. Children wear orange, white and green badges, and women and girls wear green ribbons in their hair.
There is plenty of lore around the saint himself: Experts agree that many of the stories about St. Paddy contain a bit of blarney about the man born in 385 A.D. somewhere along the west coast of Britain, possibly in the Welsh town of Banwen. For example: A tall tale exists that St. Patrick was famous for banishing all the snakes from Ireland.
While entertaining, it is not true.
At age 16, St. Patrick was captured and sold into slavery to a sheep farmer. He escaped when he was 22 and spent the next 12 years in a monastery. In his 30s, he returned to Ireland as a Christian missionary. He died on March 17 at Saul in 461 A.D. and is buried at Downpatrick. That is why St. Patrick’s Day is commemorated each year.
St. Patrick is often credited with bringing written word to Ireland through the promotion of the study of legal texts and the Bible. Previous to Patrick, storytelling and history relied on orally passing down stories.
St. Patrick’s mission in Ireland is said to have lasted for 30 years.
The first year St. Patrick’s Day was celebrated in America in 1737 in Boston. The first official St. Patrick’s Day parade was held in New York City in 1766 and today, more than 100 U.S. cities now hold St. Patrick’s Day parades.
The Irish and their Irish-American descendants deserve a little recognition. Consider that more than 1 million Irish men, women, and children immigrated to the U.S. through Ellis Island in the 1800s. They faced oppressive discrimination in America, leaving most unemployed and living in severe poverty in New York City tenements.
When first arriving here, Irish were despised, rejected and given slum housing to live in. As their numbers grew, the Irish discovered strength in unity and rallied together to celebrate their beloved patron saint with a parade every March 17.
Now, everybody is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day — a recognition of their unbreakable spirit, perseverance and ability to enjoy life.
If the United States truly celebrates equity and diversity, then the Irish people deserve no less than the rest of their neighbors who celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, Ramadan, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah and more.
We hope Congress rights a long overlooked wrong and passes legislation making St. Patrick’s Day a national holiday to commemorate the sacrifices made by Irish immigrants and their descendants to help build the United States into the diverse, thriving country that it remains to this day.