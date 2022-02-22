On Tuesday Feb. 15, Mayor Paul Esser and the Sun Prairie City Council pulled a fast one, voting to change how the annual city budget is approved — from a two-thirds majority to a simple majority of the council. Proponents believed Sun Prairie was just keeping up with the Joneses, because other neighboring cities (Madison included) allow their budgets to be approved with simple council majority votes, too.
Remember what our parents asked us when we were kids and did the same thing Johnny did: “If Johnny played in rush-hour traffic, would you do that, too?”
Our answer, after some reluctance and the fear of punishment for a wrong answer, was “No, of course not.”
So why do it in this case?
If Mayor Esser is to be believed, it was something that happened six years ago, when the 2016 city budget was in danger of not being adopted over the disagreement between three frugal — yet somehow evil — alders and the remainder of the sailors-on-shore-leave city council.
And this decision is not political either, according to the mayor.
Hmm. Two alders are leaving the council and the possibility exists that two more conservative members are taking their places. District 2 Alder candidate Brent Eisberner (whose opponent withdrew from the race) is a self-stated conservative and unlikely to go along with higher city taxes in the future.
If Russ Wied is elected over David Virgell in District 4, it’s fairly unlikely that Esser will find a sympathetic ear for his efforts to build at least three more city buildings, expand Metro transit service in Sun Prairie and increase city government spending as he has since he became mayor in 2015.
Not political? Maybe — but hardly without the ability to read approaching winds of change.
Previous councils wisely required two-thirds of alders to approve the budget so the budget was something a greater share of the council agreed with.
How ironic — and tragic — that a city touting itself as proactively better than other Dane County municipalities has a sudden revelation that it wants to be just like its neighbors.