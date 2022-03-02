We think you should celebrate Music in Our Schools Month by taking in a concert or two, when you have the opportunity. Just check out your local school’s website in the drop-down menu at sunprairieschools.org and find out when their next school music band concert is.
But don’t just take our word for it about why you should celebrate. Music makes children better students.
Take the word of the National Association for Music Education, which says that Music In Our Schools Month began as a single statewide advocacy day and celebration in New York on March 14, 1973, and grew during the successive decades to become a month-long celebration of school music in 1985. The celebration lengthened as teachers asked for more time to showcase their music programs.
The National Association of Music Merchants says music education is a path to life-long learning and knowledge of self and culture, supporting healthy social development and the quality of life by preparing young people for success in the 21st century workplace. According to NAMM and other music education resources, music education facilitates student academic achievement by:
• Improving recall and retention of verbal information;
• Advancing math achievement;
• Improving the benefits of discipline through continued, regular practice;
• Experiencing the ability to overcome by using mental processing with physical ability to master difficult musical pieces;
• Learning the benefits of harmonious teamwork;
• Relieving stress by putting effort into musical performance;
• Boosting reading and English language arts (ELA) skills; and
• Increasing average SAT scores.
Each year, the Sun Prairie High School (which will become Sun Prairie East High School next year) Performing Arts Center features dozens of musical acts, ranging from school music performances to full-blown musical productions. The addition of a Black Box Theater at Sun Prairie West will likely double the opportunities for the public to view individual recitals, musical performances and even special one-person performances only available to smaller audiences.
Sun Prairie’s music programs are comparable with larger schools nationally. Name another high school jazz band invited to perform in the Essentially Ellington high school band competition at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on a consistent basis — other than Sun Prairie’s. If you could, you would learn those schools come from far larger communities with bigger high school populations.
So call, log on or walk in to your local school and find out more about how you can enjoy those school music performances. And remember those student musicians are learning way more than how to play that piece of music: they’re getting ready for the 21st century.