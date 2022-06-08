You’d have to be living under a rock not to know that June is Dairy Month in Wisconsin.
Dairy products are a natural source of nutrients — vitamins A and D among them — as well as protein.
Dairy is the backbone of Wisconsin’s economy providing $35.6 billion in economic activity in Wisconsin.
National Dairy Month pays tribute to hard-working Wisconsin dairy farmers (over 95% of all dairy farms are family owned), who give back to their Badger State communities, remain stewards of the land, protect and care for their animals, and produce nutritious dairy products that are good for our bodies and our state.
But there is another way you can help during June Dairy Month: Adopt a Cow. Second Harvest Foodbank is looking for assistance in getting milk — and not just during June Dairy Month — to those who need it. To ensure everyone facing hunger will have one glass of milk per day for a year, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin will need to provide nearly 2.9 million gallons of milk (a staple not donated often to local food banks because of its need to be kept refrigerated and its limited shelf life).
That’s where the Adopt a Dairy Cow program — which began in 2015 to provide people in southwestern Wisconsin with milk — comes in.
Then, choose from one of six cows to “adopt,” and decide how many gallons of milk to donate. That donation lets Second Harvest Foodbank donate milk for those experiencing food insecurity in southwestern Wisconsin. The current average retail price for a half-gallon of milk in Wisconsin is around $2.37, but because of the quantity Second Harvest can buy with donations, the average price is $1.54 per half-gallon. The first $30,000 donated by the public will be matched, thanks to Alliant Energy and the Werndli Charitable Fund.
The June-DairyMonth-long campaign will be used to purchase milk from local producers, which helps those facing hunger and the local dairy industry.
And although this is a one-time, June Dairy Month promotion, you can still donate at GiveDairy.com at any time throughout the year to provide milk for Second Harvest Foodbank all year long.
What are you waiting for? You’d better get moo-ving to support this dairy good idea to assist Second Harvest Foodbank with helping those who need it most.