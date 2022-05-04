This Saturday, Sun Prairie will have plenty to do — and it may even be a preview of how activity-packed the summer of 2022 will be in Sun Prairie. Consider these events occurring this Saturday, May 7:
Garage Sales — Although many sales get going earlier in the week, Saturday is the day many people will peruse Sun Prairie garage sales for new treasures. Watch for slow motorists and pedestrians crossing between vehicles on all neighborhood streets, because the sales are spread throughout Sun Prairie.
Opening of the Sun Prairie Farmers Market — The outdoor season kicks off at the market on Saturday at 7 a.m. on Market Street and Cannery Place in downtown Sun Prairie, as vendors return to the outdoor farmers market for the first time in 2022.
Enjoy the benefits of freshly produced food from local vendors during the return of the market, which runs each Saturday through the end of October. Get details about the market on the Sun Prairie Farmers Market Facebook page.
Jurassic Parks 5K and 8K Run — Run in the first annual Jurassic Parks Run, a dinosaur-themed, timed run that will take place on part of Sun Prairie’s trail system and through three community parks, and featuring Parker N. Rex, the official mascot of the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department.
Parker will be participating and encourages runners to dress up in dinosaur-themed gear for the event, which begins at 8 a.m. at Stoneridge Estates Community Park. Kids can also participate in a free 100-meter Dino Dash with Parker N. Rex (fee if participants choose to purchase a T-shirt) and furry friends can run with you in the 5K dog jog for $10. Dog Jog pups will receive a dog goodie bag and a Jurassic Parks bandana! Dogs must be kept on a leash during the race and event.
Most importantly, all proceeds will benefit the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department’s Scholarship Fund. Learn more online at https://bit.ly/JurassicParksRun .
The Sun Prairie Bicycle Safety Rodeo — The Sun Prairie Lions, with some help from a few other volunteers, will put local elementary school kids through their bicycle safety paces on the obstacle course at C.H. Bird Elementary School, 1170 N. Bird St., beginning at 8 a.m.
The Sun Prairie Police Department will be on hand to license bikes for free, and some volunteers will be available to do minor bicycle repairs before the rodeo.
Here’s how it works: Kids check in with their parents or guardians, then proceed through different stations, where individual aspects of bicycle safety are emphasized. Volunteers will score the kids on their ability to perform the tasks safely. Kids proceed through each station until they complete the entire course.
Top scoring kids will receive special prizes. For more information, email paskematt@gmail.com.
Sun Prairie High School Greenhouse Plant Sale — Stock up on vegetables, herbs and flowers when Sun Prairie East High School, 888 Grove St., hosts its annual greenhouse sale once again on Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m..
The sale will continue May 9-12 after school at the greenhouse from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The greenhouse is located outside of Door 10 at Sun Prairie East High School.
All plants are grown by Sun Prairie Horticulture and Landscape Design students, with all proceeds benefiting the Sun Prairie FFA. For more information, call the SPHS Agricultural Education Department at 608-834-6826 or email Krist Kvalheim at kdkvalh@sunprairieschools.org.
That list features plenty of activities — perhaps even more than you can do in an entire Super Saturday — but we know Sun Prairians will be up to the task.