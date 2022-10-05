The Sun Prairie Area School District is offering a great opportunity for district residents to participate in setting their school-purpose tax levy and to see the new Sun Prairie West High School Performing Arts Center.
That opportunity is the annual SPASD Meeting and Budget Hearing, scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at West High School, 2850 Ironwood Drive, on Monday, Oct. 10.
The annual meeting is an important opportunity to show your interest in what’s happening in the Sun Prairie Area School District. The agenda for the meeting includes:
• A review of procedures under which the meeting will be conducted and qualifications for voting ;
• Election of chairperson to conduct the budget hearing and the annual meeting;
• A 2022-23 budget summary report by Phil Frei, SPASD Director of Business & Finance;
• The 2022-23 Annual Meeting Presentation;
• A public hearing and review of the 2022-23 Budget by Latoya Holiday, District Treasurer, and Frei;
• A Treasurer’s Report, given by Holiday;
• Setting the annual salaries of school board members for 2022-23;
• Approving any reimbursement of school board members’ expenses;
• Establishing the date and time for the 2023-24 Annual Meeting or authorize the Sun Prairie School Board to set the date and time for the meeting; and
• Setting the property tax levy for the 2022-23 budget.
We understand busy parents may not be able to attend, but those busy parents can also watch the meeting on KSUN (channel 983 on Spectrum or channels 13 or 1013 on TDS Cable or online at ksun.tv) and learn all about the district. That’s because District Administrator Brad Saron is scheduled to give a Strategic Plan Update as part of the agenda as well.
But you won’t be able to vote to help set the tax levy from home.
We hope you’ll decide to attend the Annual Electors Meeting on Monday, Oct. 10.