David Landau entertained kids in Cannery Square during the Fall Fun event in 2021. This year’s event runs from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. in downtown Sun Prairie with events planned at Cannery Square and at the Sun Prairie Historical Museum.
Looking for something to do with the kids on Saturday, Oct. 15? Check out the Sun Prairie Downtown Fall Fun event scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in Cannery Square.
The Sun Prairie Farmers Market will have extended hours, Mike’s Scarecrow Contest entries will be posted throughout the downtown Sun Prairie area and live music and children’s activities are scheduled throughout the event in two different locations—Cannery Square and at the Sun Prairie Historical Museum.
Sun Prairie’s downtown is an important part of the community—just as important as Prairie Lakes, Windsor Street, the east side, the Main Street Shopping Center, Liberty Square . . . you get the point.
Activities that take place in downtown Sun Prairie are intended to bring the community together, but they are also intended to generate more interest in and traffic to downtown Sun Prairie businesses.
With the approaching winter weather, the Downtown Fall Fun event is likely to be one of the last times this calendar year that you will be able to see your friends and neighbors out and about in downtown Sun Prairie.
Enjoy the fun and enjoy the festivities during the Fall Fun event in downtown Sun Prairie on Saturday, Oct. 15!