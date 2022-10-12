David Landau at Fall Fun event (2021)
Buy Now

David Landau entertained kids in Cannery Square during the Fall Fun event in 2021. This year’s event runs from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. in downtown Sun Prairie with events planned at Cannery Square and at the Sun Prairie Historical Museum.

 File/Chris Mertes

Looking for something to do with the kids on Saturday, Oct. 15? Check out the Sun Prairie Downtown Fall Fun event scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in Cannery Square.

The Sun Prairie Farmers Market will have extended hours, Mike’s Scarecrow Contest entries will be posted throughout the downtown Sun Prairie area and live music and children’s activities are scheduled throughout the event in two different locations—Cannery Square and at the Sun Prairie Historical Museum.

Tags