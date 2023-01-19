You don’t need to be a cheddar head to observe the power that cheese has over Wisconsin, so it only makes sense that there is a special day — January 20th — to celebrate the creamy concoction.
Don’t throw a feta — just remember there are more than 1,400 types and varieties of cheese, so there’s plenty to love, even in Wisconsin — the Dairy State.
Cheesemaking history has something to do with stomachs, believe it or not. Legend has it that someone created the first cheese by chance when thousands of years ago, people transported milk and stored it in sheep’s stomachs and when left to sit a few days, the proteins would separate into curds and whey.
From there, preserving solids with salt as a preservative may have seemed a logical next step. Making larger and larger hunks, wheels and all different shapes of cheese also seems likely as cheese lovers everywhere experimented with their own cheesy creations.
Feeling bleu about the cheese business? Just whey-t a minute. Natural cheese continues to grow, according to Chicago-based Information Resources Inc. (IRI), which reported in early November that the category generated $16.4 billion in dollar sales in U.S. multi-outlets, up 2.7% from the previous year.
That’s a lot of cheddar — as in money, not cheese (well, in this case, it’s actually both).
And in case you think National Cheese Lover’s Day is the end to all this dairy delight, think again. According to the National Day Calendar, 18 other cheese-specific dates are gouda enough for holidays on the calendar. Check out this cheesy list of tasty cheese-based celebrations:
Cream Cheese Brownie Day (February 10)
Cheese Doodle Day (March 5)
Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day (April 12)
Cheese Souffle Day (May 18)
Cheese Day (June 4, because, well, June is Dairy Month)
Cheesecake Day (July 30 — along with three other flavors on the calendar)
Goat Cheese Month (August)
String Cheese Day (September 20)
Moldy Cheese Day (October 9)
Nachos Day (November 6)
Sangria Day (December 20 — wine and cheese always go together).
So whip up a cheese tray, have a cheeseburger, or sample some curds, but remember that Friday is National Cheese Lover’s Day — and that’s a gouda thing for our state.