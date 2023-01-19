You don’t need to be a cheddar head to observe the power that cheese has over Wisconsin, so it only makes sense that there is a special day — January 20th — to celebrate the creamy concoction.

Don’t throw a feta — just remember there are more than 1,400 types and varieties of cheese, so there’s plenty to love, even in Wisconsin — the Dairy State.

Say Cheese (2020)

Cheese Lover’s Day is Friday, January 20th!