One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics,” the Greek philosopher Plato once said, “is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.”
The right to vote is one of America’s most sacred. Those among us who choose not to use it and complain afterwards are condemned to a government where they have no voice.
But with the availability of increased hours to cast ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 election in-person at two locations in the City of Sun Prairie, many city residents have no excuse to cast their ballots early.
Clerks, poll workers, election officials and poll watchers all work to present fair elections where the results can be fairly counted and freely distributed—and that includes early, in-person voting options which began Oct. 25.
You still have opportunities to vote in advance of the Nov. 8 election at these locations, dates and times:
Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main — Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m.—noon.
Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive — Nov. 5: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Voting is also available at the following City of Sun Prairie polling places on Tuesday, Nov. 8, which is Election Day in Wisconsin:
District 1A—Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane.
District 1B—Sun Prairie Municipal Building City Hall, 300 E. Main St.
District 2A—Heartland Church, 800 Wilburn Road.
District 2B—Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North Street.
District 3A—Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive.
District 3B—Living Water Church, 3075 Prospect Drive.
District 4A—Westside Community Service Building, 2598 W. Main St.
District 4B—Focus Church, 411 N. Thompson Road.
Not sure where to vote? Go online to myvote.wi.gov to learn more.
Voter Eligibility
To be eligible to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 election, prospective voters must:
• Be a United States citizen;
• Be age 18 or older by Election Day;
• Have resided at your current address at least 28 consecutive days before election;
• Have, if convicted of a felony, completed terms of sentence including probation/parole;
• Have not placed a bet or wager on the outcome of the election; and
• Have not been adjudicated incompetent to vote (only a judge can make such a ruling).
As of October, a total of 22,270 voters are registered to vote in Sun Prairie among Sun Prairie’s voting age population of 27,754 residents.
Think your vote will be meaningless? Consider this quote: “Those who stay away from the election think that one vote will do no good: ’Tis but one step more to think one vote will do no harm,” Ralph Waldo Emerson said.
Every year, people find excuses not to vote—which brings up another famous quote by Will Rogers: “We always want the best man to win an election. Unfortunately, he never runs.”
Cast your ballot—either early, or on Tuesday, Nov. 8. It is your right, but it is also your responsibility.