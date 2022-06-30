Observe America’s Birthday on Independence Day in tiny Token Creek (the unincorporated community is located just west of Sun Prairie on Highway 19) during the Token Creek Independence Day Festival on Monday, July 4.
The festival begins at 11 a.m., when Portage Road closes to traffic and turns into Parade Central. The food tent — featuring the Token Creek Lions Club selling brats and hot dogs — and the Token Creek Lions 50-50 raffle sales also begin at that time, and the crowd begins to build
The next part of the festival is usually also the cutest: Kids decorate their bikes for the Kids Decorated Bike Contest at noon.
At 12:15 p.m., Street Games will take place at Parade Central, followed by the Veterans Ceremony, the Circle of Freedom and the Presentation of Colors at 12:45 p.m.
That leads up to the World Biggest Little Parade at 1 p.m. Expect entries from area businesses, schools, neighborhoods and more (Town of Burke and parade officials are asking spectators who are bringing water squirt guns to leave water balloons at home and not squirt at those uninvolved with the spraying of water).
At 1:45 p.m., the raffle winners will be announced. A street dance wraps the festivities up at 2 p.m.
At 3 p.m., Portage Road reopens to traffic.
This is a bittersweet year for the Token Creek Independence Day Celebration because the Token Creek Lions — who have provided a lot of the volunteer support for the annual event — are disbanding after this year. Other groups have stepped up to help with food this year, and members of the Lions have agreed to help with the transition for the group agreeing to take over the parade in 2023.
We hope you celebrate responsibly in Token Creek on July 4 and salute the Token Creek Lions for their community involvement and hosting their final Token Creek Festival.