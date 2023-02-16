National FFA Week commemorates more than 95 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future. More than 850,000 members — including those in the Sun Prairie FFA at both high schools — will participate in National FFA Week activities at local, state and national levels.
These members have a passion for agriculture — as you will see on our special FFA Week pages in this issue of the Sun Prairie Star.
Participating in everything from the National FFA Convention to local Supervised Agricultural Experiences, Sun Prairie FFA members are leading their community in agribusiness and agricultural education as well as leadership development, volunteerism, citizenship, patriotism and cooperation. The FFA motto — “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve” — gives a defined purpose to FFA students.
Designated a national week in 1947 as occurring during the week of George Washington’s birthday, National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday and gives FFA members an opportunity to inform the public about agriculture. The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization with 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Today, FFA provides the next generation of leaders who will change the world. As the top school-based youth leadership development organization in the nation, FFA helps young people meet new agricultural challenges by developing talents, skills and abilities in addition to exploring interest in a wide variety of careers.
FFA members are future agribusiness persons, leaders, innovators, food suppliers, and most importantly critical thinkers. And as you will see both online and in this issue of the Sun Prairie Star, FFA Week is a time for Sun Prairie FFA members to raise awareness about the role the National FFA Organization as well as the Wisconsin FFA play in developing leaders and teaching the importance of giving back to the community.
Please join us in saluting the Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and National FFA Organizations during this important National FFA Week — Feb. 18-25, 2023.