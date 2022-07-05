The American Red Cross says that every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood — about 29,000 units each day. Blood is essential for use during surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses and even traumatic injuries.
Now, think about the holidays. Chances are that your holiday plans didn’t include donating blood to an American Red Cross Blood Drive. Now, multiply the everyday need by the number of people not giving blood due to the holidays, summer vacations or other activities that will take would-be donors away from the possibility of donating blood.
Compound that situation with a recent COVID-19 pandemic and a public already skittish about blood donations is becoming less forthcoming every day.
Now you have the equation for an urgent need for blood donations.
That’s why the American Red Cross has made a plea for more donations, especially during the summer months. The Red Cross says about 45% of people in the U.S. have Group O (positive or negative) blood; the proportion is higher among Hispanics (57%) and Blacks (51%). Type AB plasma, according to the Red Cross, can be transfused to patients of all blood types.
Because only 4% of people in the U.S. have type AB blood, this plasma is usually in short supply — and that’s probably magnified during times of blood shortages such as the one the Red Cross is currently experiencing.
Here’s where you come in: Donors can give every 56 days, up to six times a year, according to the Red Cross. But, donors must be in good health and feeling well, at least 16 years old in most states and weigh at least 110 lbs.
Most donors will not donate because there is no local opportunity to donate. Well, Sun Prairie has two different donation locations at two different churches to accommodate potential donors on these dates:
Tuesday, July 12 — From 1-6 p.m. at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North St.; and
Friday, July 22 — From 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Heartland Church of Sun Prairie, 800 Wilburn Road.
And if the dire need for blood isn’t enough of an incentive to donate, consider exclusive Shark Week swag from Discovery — give blood July 21-24 and get an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt (while supplies last) and you’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win a unique Shark Week merchandise package that includes a beach bike, smokeless portable fire pit, paddle board, kayak and a $500 gift card to put toward accessories.
Learn more about Shark Week merchandise and register to donate blood online at https://www.redcrossblood.org/.
The need is great, the donation opportunity is here in Sun Prairie and the swag is sweet. What more do you need to roll up your sleeves to help the Red Cross?