The annual Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival brings with it a carnival midway, tons of steamy sweet corn, a Family Entertainment Stage, beer tent entertainment almost every night, the annual Sweet Corn Fest Parade and the chance to people-watch.
While it is unfortunate that such heavy security measures need to take place during the Sweet Corn Festival Parade on Wednesday, Aug. 17, remember that Sun Prairie Emergency Services — EMS, Fire and Police — are taking a team approach to providing a safe 2022 Corn Fest for everyone Aug. 17-21.
Corn Fest gives the chance for local volunteer organizations to supplant their budgets by working at the festival. Ranging from the Sun Prairie Exchange Club to Happy Hikers 4-H, these groups volunteer and earn money to support their organizations throughout the rest of the year.
The Sun Prairie Lions, for example, are tasked with staffing the Corn Festival parking lots with enough volunteers to handle parking Friday Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21.
There’s been a significant effort made this year to get Corn Fest visitors to stay overnight in Sun Prairie. We think this is a great idea, particularly when both of Sun Prairie’s high school football teams are opening Badger Conference football schedules with home football games inside the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field with consecutive evening games — one on Thursday and one on Friday.
And those games offer football spectators an opportunity to enjoy the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival, because the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival grounds at Angell Park are only four blocks away from Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.
As visitors circulate through the festival grounds, remember some volunteers — such as those who prepare, deliver, and handle the steamed sweet corn on Saturday and Sunday — simply do what they do for the benefit of the festival.
These are perhaps the most selfless volunteers: The ones who do what they do for the benefit of the community to enjoy a fantastic festival.
So volunteer if the spirit moves you. Accept some thanks for your efforts.
If the spirit does not move you, come on down to Angell Park to enjoy the Corn Fest anyway. Come for the corn, stay for the community spirit.
After all, Corn Fest — just like Christmas — happens just once a year.