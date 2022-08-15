The annual Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival brings with it a carnival midway, tons of steamy sweet corn, a Family Entertainment Stage, beer tent entertainment almost every night, the annual Sweet Corn Fest Parade and the chance to people-watch.

While it is unfortunate that such heavy security measures need to take place during the Sweet Corn Festival Parade on Wednesday, Aug. 17, remember that Sun Prairie Emergency Services — EMS, Fire and Police — are taking a team approach to providing a safe 2022 Corn Fest for everyone Aug. 17-21.

Kid claps for flag in Corn Fest Parade
Buy Now

An unidentified child sitting along West Main Street applauds as the combined American Legion Post 333/VFW Post 9362 Color Guard carries the flags in the 2021 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival Parade.

Tags