On Thursday March 30, Russia’s FSB detained Wall Street Journal reporter and U.S. citizen Evan Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg. Later the same day, a Moscow court ordered Gershkovich to be placed under arrest until May 29 on charges of spying for the U.S. government.
Almar Latour, the chief executive of Dow Jones, which publishes The Wall Street Journal, condemned Gershkovich’s arrest. In a memo obtained by press outlets around the world, Latour said the company is working “around the clock” to secure his release, but also said: “This is an incredibly disturbing development.”
Not surprisingly, the Committee to Protect Journalists joined more than 30 global press freedom groups and news organizations in a letter to Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the United States, calling for Gershkovich’s immediate release.
Using Americans as political pawns to obtain prisoners from the United States is nothing new. The KGB and the GRU, predecessors of Russia’s current main security service the FSB, routinely surveilled, intimidated and bugged the hotel rooms of foreign journalists, and even regularly censor Russian newscasts.
Of course, The Journal “vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter,” but that’s not good enough for Vladimir Putin and his regime who are struggling to win the public relations — and actual — war against the Ukrainians.
And — much like the Russian system of justice — Gershkovich is not allowed contact with his family or access to an attorney provided by the Wall Street Journal.
We long for the day when journalists abroad can simply be allowed to do their jobs and record history instead of being worried about their equipment being seized, and their lives being threatened by petty bureaucrats.
This newspaper stands with the CPJ and thousands of other journalists across the country and around the world in denouncing Gershkovich’s capture — and in calling for his immediate, unconditional release from captivity.