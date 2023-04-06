On Thursday March 30, Russia’s FSB detained Wall Street Journal reporter and U.S. citizen Evan Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg. Later the same day, a Moscow court ordered Gershkovich to be placed under arrest until May 29 on charges of spying for the U.S. government.

Almar Latour, the chief executive of Dow Jones, which publishes The Wall Street Journal, condemned Gershkovich’s arrest. In a memo obtained by press outlets around the world, Latour said the company is working “around the clock” to secure his release, but also said: “This is an incredibly disturbing development.”

Evan Gershkovich (2023)

Evan Gershkovich

