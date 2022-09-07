Like most holidays, Grandparents Day started out with a simple thought behind it.
In 1978, Marian McQuade sought to educate everyone about the importance of senior citizens — whom many referred to as grandparents — and their historical contributions. President Jimmy Carter on Aug. 3, 1978, recognized her as the founder of National Grandparents Day.
Youth, McQuade said, should “adopt” a grandparent and learn more about their lives — including desires for the future.
Now recognized on the first Sunday after Labor Day, Grandparents Day this year falls on Patriots Day, which is the day that the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, are commemorated.
That shouldn’t obscure the Grandparents Day celebration, however. You have plenty of time to drop off a card, volunteer at a local establishment like the Colonial Club or find a community project that helps senior citizens. Bob Power at the Colonial Club is a great one to talk to about this at 608-837-4611.
Grandparents are celebrated with different days around the world (not all on the first Sunday after Labor Day), which demonstrates that this is not just an American phenomenon. Because family traditions vary, we suggest that you find a way to honor your parents (if they are grandparents) and grandparents (if they are still alive) by offering activities they like to do, taking them out for a meal or simply talking with them in person.
That’s right: Let your presence be their gift.
Of course, Sunday Sept. 11, is also the first Green Bay Packers game of the year, against the Minnesota Vikings. If you can keep the noise down and don’t wake the neighbors, we bet grandparents all over Wisconsin would love a visit to watch the big game.
What better way to cheer on the Packers and honor grandparents than to cheer the Packers on? Go, Grandparents, Go!