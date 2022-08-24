Donors and their amounts will be electronically placed on the West Wolves Wall. located near the Commons Area inside Sun Prairie West High School, but their donations will be used to benefit all students in the Sun Prairie Area School District through grants from the foundation for projects that enhance educational opportunities in the district.
Sun Prairie Education Foundation board member Jeff Tubbs stood inside the new Performing Arts Center at Sun Prairie West High School during a recent tour for the members of the SPEF board. The new venue does not have a balcony and has fewer seats than Sun Prairie East High School’s Performing Arts Center, but does have a full orchestra pit and fly loft and the same acoustic wooden tiles as East’s PAC.
Shown here with a batting cage, the Auxiliary Gym at Sun Prairie West High School will be used as a secondary gym to host freshman or junior varsity basketball games, team practices, youth league tournament games, other athletic competitions and more. It can be used with other equipment such as a batting cage (above) to make it usable for sports such as baseball and softball during winter.
The pool area at Sun Prairie West High School features a larger deck area and a mezzanine to handle spectators. The photo shows the pool with the shallow end in the foreground and the deep end at the far end, with some of the balcony visible at upper left.
Sun Prairie Area School District residents have a homework assignment to complete: Get into the new schools in the SPASD during ribbon cutting events next Sunday.
Sun Prairie Schools invites the public to attend the grand opening events for the new Central Heights Middle School, Prairie Phoenix Academy and Sun Prairie West High School on Aug. 28.
Central Heights Middle School, located at 220 Kroncke Drive, will have its ribbon cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m., followed by self-guided tours until 2:30 p.m. Central Heights was formerly Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, serving grades 8-9. It will now join Patrick Marsh and Prairie View in serving grades 6-8.
Prairie Phoenix Academy, now also located at 220 Kroncke Drive, will have its ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m., followed by self-guided tours until 3:30 p.m. Prairie Phoenix Academy is moving to a newly renovated space attached to the former Cardinal Heights building. This school serves as a learning academy for grades 10-12, serving as a third high school.
The new Sun Prairie West High School, located at 2850 Ironwood Drive, will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m., followed by self-guided tours until 5:30 p.m. Sun Prairie West is the district’s new second comprehensive high school, serving grades 9-12.
And, in case you are wondering, Sun Prairie East High School is not being left out of the public open houses. On Sept. 19, Sun Prairie East High School will have self-guided tours from 5-7 p.m. to show off newly renovated learning spaces and collaborative learning environments.
Your immediate assignment is to visit Central Heights, Prairie Phoenix and Sun Prairie West on Sunday, Aug. 28 and see what your taxes are paying for. Although we haven’t been inside of Prairie Phoenix and Central Heights, we’re fairly confident residents will like the amenities inside of Sun Prairie West High School — especially the Field House, the Black Box Theater, the new pool and the auditorium.
We believe that investments in public infrastructure by municipalities will be increasing in the near future as competition increases for Madison area communities to attract more residents.
We also think — based on West High School and Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium alone — that Sun Prairie has already won the latest round of the competition. Coming improvements downtown as well as at the Sun Prairie Public Library as well as ever-expanding business and residential areas — are sure to attract more residents.
But for right now, we have some homework for you: Get to school — the new schools — on Aug. 28.