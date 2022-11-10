This Friday, Americans will be asked to observe Veterans Day.
Veterans Day originated in 1919 as Armistice Day to mark the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I.
The date of Nov. 11 is significant because fighting between the Allied nations and Germany ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month in 1918.
The date is also significant because on Nov. 11, 1921, an unidentified American soldier killed in the war was buried at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name of the day to Veterans Day.
Not to be confused with Memorial Day, Veterans Day pays tribute to all veterans—those who have served and are currently serving, along with those who have passed.
Think about these methods to honor veterans on Friday:
• Offer to help a relative, friend, or neighbor who is a veteran by assisting with household chores or yard work.
• Support veteran-owned businesses. Check out https://www.veteranownedbusiness.com/?mode=geo to find a veteran-owned business near you.
• Thank veterans for their service and talk to them about why they served. It’s a simple gesture, but it can make a huge impact. Most veterans will shy away from efforts to recognize their service.
• Write a thank-you or letter to a veteran.
• Ask a veteran about their time in the military. Many veterans experienced emotional and financial hardships while serving in the armed forces.
• Donate to a cause that helps veterans. Even a small donation is money well spent to support our nation’s heroes.
• Ask your kids and grandkids if they know the meaning of Veterans Day. If they don’t, tell them and explain why it is important to honor all veterans.
We just finished tallying votes from Election Day. All veterans fought for your right to cast those ballots.
That we can only observe one holiday for their benefit seems inadequate. Thank you all for your service.
