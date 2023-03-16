On Friday, Americans everywhere will wear green, eat corned beef and cabbage and even drink some green beverages in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Why? Wikipedia says St. Patrick’s Day is a cultural and religious celebration held on March 17, the traditional death date of Saint Patrick (c. AD 385–461), the foremost patron saint of Ireland.
But it’s also the holiday most celebrated worldwide that is also a non-national holiday in the United States, according to Wikipedia.
Reprinted from 2017, here’s our Top 10 Reasons Why St. Patrick’s Day Should be a National Holiday:
10. Everybody else is doing it. Yes, your mother warned you about people like us — if everybody else jumped off a bridge, would you? Sorry, Mom, but the correct answer is, “it depends,” because the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the British Overseas Territory of Montserrat already celebrate a national St. Patrick’s Day.
9. We’re already celebrating. Wikipedia notes St. Patrick’s Day is already widely celebrated by the Irish diaspora around the world, especially in Great Britain, Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and New Zealand. It’s only an official holiday in Suffolk County, Mass., but there are plenty of parades in some of our largest U.S. cities, including New York City, Savannah Ga., and don’t forget Madison.
8. It’s the best way to correct an incorrect stereotype. Wikipedia says in recent years, there has been criticism of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations for having become too commercialized and for fostering negative stereotypes of the Irish. What better way to demonstrate Irish celebrations can be responsible than to implement a national holiday?
7. How can you argue with green water? Major cities like Chicago and Orlando are already dying their rivers, fountains and major bodies of water a shamrock green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.
6. Marching forward? In every year since 1991, March has been proclaimed Irish-American Heritage Month by Congress or the U.S. President due to the date of St. Patrick’s Day — perhaps an indication of not only a large number of registered voters who might support a national holiday, but also a good deal of Irish-American sentiment.
5. If baseball, basketball and hockey are wrong, do we want to be right? All three major league sports — Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, and National Basketball Association — sell St. Patrick’s Day gear because their pre-seasons or regular seasons touch St. Patrick’s Day.
4. Pretty peas? No this is not “pretty please” with a couple of letters left out: In the northeastern U.S., peas are traditionally planted on March 17 to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day.
3. Celebrating heritage and tradition. The first documented St. Patrick’s Day Celebration in Philadelphia was held in 1771. In 1780, while camped in Morristown, NJ, General George Washington allowed his troops a holiday on March 17 “as an act of solidarity with the Irish in their fight for independence.” If the first president was wrong in celebrating the Irish, then establishing a national holiday is continuing already celebrated U.S. history.
2. Honoring the Irish. Establishing a St. Patrick’s Day holiday honors the Irish who worked hard to help build and lead the early United States.
1. The spendin’ o’ the green. The National Retail Federation indicates consumers in the U.S. will spend $5.87 billion this year on St. Patrick’s Day — a pot’o gold compared to the $4.4 billion spent on St. Patrick’s Day in 2016.
We’re guessing that if a national holiday was declared in the U.S., it would boost retail spending for St. Patrick’s Day every year into the future — making even the Irish green with envy.